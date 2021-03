CORIA (SPAIN), March 24, 2021 A medical worker shows vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in Coria, Spain, on March 24, 2021. Spain restarted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday after a temporary suspension over fears of its relevance with blood clotting, as daily COVID-19 vaccination peaks record high in the country. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Gustavo Valiente/ZUMAPRESS.com